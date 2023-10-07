In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Saturday, we have a matchup of No. 130-ranked Diego Schwartzman versus No. 30 Jiri Lehecka.

In this Round of 64 match, Lehecka is favored (-250) against Schwartzman (+180) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jiri Lehecka vs. Diego Schwartzman Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jiri Lehecka vs. Diego Schwartzman Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Diego Schwartzman -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 58.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jiri Lehecka vs. Diego Schwartzman Trends and Insights

Lehecka most recently played on October 1, 2023 in the quarterfinals of The Astana Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 120-ranked Hamad Medjedovic .

Schwartzman advanced past Luca van Assche 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Thursday.

Through 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Lehecka has played 24.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.7% of them.

On hard courts, Lehecka has played 40 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.2 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.7% of games.

Schwartzman has averaged 22.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 38 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 44.7% of the games.

Schwartzman has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.6 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 44.3% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Lehecka and Schwartzman have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.