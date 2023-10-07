In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Mikhail Kukushkin (ranked No. 245) faces Daniel Evans (No. 33).

Evans carries -400 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Kukushkin (+290).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has an 80.0% chance to win.

Mikhail Kukushkin Daniel Evans +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament - 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Kukushkin beat Alexandre Muller 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the China Open, Evans was defeated 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Jannik Sinner.

In his six matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kukushkin has played an average of 25.5 games (25.5 in best-of-three matches).

Kukushkin has played six matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).

Evans is averaging 23.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.

Through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, Evans has averaged 23.7 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 50.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Kukushkin and Evans have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.