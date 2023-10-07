Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Daniel Evans: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Mikhail Kukushkin (ranked No. 245) faces Daniel Evans (No. 33).
Evans carries -400 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Kukushkin (+290).
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Daniel Evans Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Mikhail Kukushkin
|Daniel Evans
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|40.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.9
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Kukushkin beat Alexandre Muller 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.
- In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the China Open, Evans was defeated 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Jannik Sinner.
- In his six matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kukushkin has played an average of 25.5 games (25.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Kukushkin has played six matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Evans is averaging 23.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.
- Through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, Evans has averaged 23.7 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 50.7% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Kukushkin and Evans have not matched up on the court.
