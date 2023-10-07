On Saturday, Quentin Halys (No. 76 in the world) takes on Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Halys (+333), Rublev is favored with -500 odds.

Quentin Halys vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Quentin Halys vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 83.3% chance to win.

Quentin Halys Andrey Rublev +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 39.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.2

Saturday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Quentin Halys vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

Halys took down Aslan Karatsev 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Thursday.

In the China Open (his most recent tournament), Rublev was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 36-ranked Ugo Humbert, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7.

Halys has played 41 matches over the past year across all court types, and 27.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Halys has played an average of 25.8 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

Rublev has played 78 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.4% of those games.

Rublev has played 44 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 52.8% of games.

This is the first time that Halys and Rublev have played in the last five years.

