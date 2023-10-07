Quentin Halys vs. Andrey Rublev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
On Saturday, Quentin Halys (No. 76 in the world) takes on Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
In this Round of 64 matchup versus Halys (+333), Rublev is favored with -500 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Quentin Halys vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Quentin Halys vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 83.3% chance to win.
|Quentin Halys
|Andrey Rublev
|+333
|Odds to Win Match
|-500
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|23.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|83.3%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|39.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Saturday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions
- Aleksandar Vukic vs Grigor Dimitrov
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Arthur Fils
- Nicolas Jarry vs Terence Atmane
- Karen Khachanov vs Beibit Zhukayev
- Marcos Giron vs Jannik Sinner
Quentin Halys vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights
- Halys took down Aslan Karatsev 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Thursday.
- In the China Open (his most recent tournament), Rublev was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 36-ranked Ugo Humbert, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7.
- Halys has played 41 matches over the past year across all court types, and 27.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Halys has played an average of 25.8 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Rublev has played 78 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.4% of those games.
- Rublev has played 44 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 52.8% of games.
- This is the first time that Halys and Rublev have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.