Our projection model predicts the LIU Post Pioneers will defeat the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Sacred Heart vs. LIU Post Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction LIU Post (-4.0) 41.7 LIU Post 23, Sacred Heart 19

Sacred Heart Betting Info (2022)

The Sacred Heart Pioneers covered just twice in 10 games against the spread last year.

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and their opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 10 times last year.

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The LIU Post Pioneers won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

The LIU Post Pioneers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Pioneers vs. Pioneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LIU Post 13.8 27.3 28.0 31.0 9.0 26.0 Sacred Heart 15.6 22.8 10.3 17.7 23.5 30.5

