The LIU Post Pioneers (0-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in an NEC showdown.

LIU Post has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 18th-worst with 13.8 points per game. The defense ranks 57th in the FCS (27.3 points allowed per game). Sacred Heart's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, compiling 282.8 total yards per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 34th with 315.0 total yards surrendered per contest.

Sacred Heart vs. LIU Post Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Old Westbury, New York

Old Westbury, New York Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

Sacred Heart vs. LIU Post Key Statistics

Sacred Heart LIU Post 282.8 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.3 (106th) 315.0 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.3 (48th) 163.8 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.5 (33rd) 119.0 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.8 (119th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Sacred Heart Stats Leaders

Rob McCoy leads Sacred Heart with 403 yards on 39-of-80 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 130 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 33 carries.

Malik Grant has carried the ball 91 times for 431 yards, with one touchdown.

Jalen Madison has piled up 251 yards (on 53 carries) with four touchdowns.

Aboraa Kwarteng has collected 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 132 (26.4 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Kevin McGuire has collected 107 receiving yards (21.4 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Payton Rhoades' two targets have resulted in nine catches for 85 yards and one touchdown.

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell has 285 passing yards for LIU Post, completing 51.2% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 80 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Pat Bowen has 162 rushing yards on 24 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Ethan Greenwood has carried the ball 24 times for 141 yards (35.3 per game).

Davon Wells has hauled in 13 receptions for 185 yards (46.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Owen Glascoe has caught nine passes for 77 yards (19.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Aviyon Smith-Mack has been the target of 10 passes and racked up five grabs for 61 yards, an average of 15.3 yards per contest.

