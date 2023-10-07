In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Stefanos Tsitsipas (ranked No. 6) faces Rinky Hijikata (No. 75).

In this Round of 64 matchup, Tsitsipas is favored (-450) versus Hijikata (+310) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has an 81.8% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Rinky Hijikata -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament - 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 60.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights

Tsitsipas is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 23-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the China Open.

Hijikata eliminated Laslo Djere 7-6, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Thursday.

Tsitsipas has played 26.7 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 36 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 25.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.4% of them.

Hijikata is averaging 24.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 34 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.4% of those games.

Hijikata has averaged 25.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.4% of those games.

In the only match between Tsitsipas and Hijikata dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 64, Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

Tsitsipas has won three sets against Hijikata (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Hijikata's zero.

Tsitsipas and Hijikata have squared off in 23 total games, and Tsitsipas has won more often, securing 18 of them.

Tsitsipas and Hijikata have faced off one time, averaging 23.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.