Nicolas Jarry (No. 22) will take on Terence Atmane (No. 148) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 7.

In the Round of 64, Jarry is the favorite against Atmane, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +190.

Terence Atmane vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: Round of 64

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Location: Shanghai, China

Court Surface: Hard

Terence Atmane vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 71.4% chance to win.

Terence Atmane Nicolas Jarry +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

Terence Atmane vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Atmane defeated Jordan Thompson 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

In his most recent match in the quarterfinals of the China Open, Jarry lost 1-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev.

Atmane has played four matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

Atmane has played 28.7 games per match (28.7 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches on hard courts over the past year.

Jarry has averaged 26.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.3% of the games.

Jarry is averaging 26.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 20 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Atmane and Jarry have played in the last five years.

