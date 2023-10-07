Terence Atmane vs. Nicolas Jarry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
Nicolas Jarry (No. 22) will take on Terence Atmane (No. 148) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 7.
In the Round of 64, Jarry is the favorite against Atmane, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +190.
Terence Atmane vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Terence Atmane vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Terence Atmane
|Nicolas Jarry
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|43.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.5
Terence Atmane vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Atmane defeated Jordan Thompson 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
- In his most recent match in the quarterfinals of the China Open, Jarry lost 1-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev.
- Atmane has played four matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Atmane has played 28.7 games per match (28.7 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Jarry has averaged 26.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.3% of the games.
- Jarry is averaging 26.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 20 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Atmane and Jarry have played in the last five years.
