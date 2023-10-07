Tommy Paul vs. Sebastian Ofner: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Tommy Paul (ranked No. 12) faces Sebastian Ofner (No. 49).
With -350 odds, Paul is the favorite against Ofner (+260) for this match.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tommy Paul vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Tommy Paul vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Tommy Paul
|Sebastian Ofner
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|58.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tommy Paul vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights
- In his last tournament, the China Open, Paul was eliminated by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32.
- Ofner advanced past Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Thursday.
- In his 67 matches over the past year across all court types, Paul has played an average of 26.6 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 46 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Paul has played an average of 26.0 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Ofner has averaged 25.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.3% of the games.
- Ofner has averaged 25.5 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 10 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.4% of those games.
- Paul and Ofner have not matched up against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.