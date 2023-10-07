In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Tommy Paul (ranked No. 12) faces Sebastian Ofner (No. 49).

With -350 odds, Paul is the favorite against Ofner (+260) for this match.

Tommy Paul vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Tommy Paul vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 77.8% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Sebastian Ofner -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Tommy Paul vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the China Open, Paul was eliminated by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32.

Ofner advanced past Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Thursday.

In his 67 matches over the past year across all court types, Paul has played an average of 26.6 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 46 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Paul has played an average of 26.0 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Ofner has averaged 25.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.3% of the games.

Ofner has averaged 25.5 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 10 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.4% of those games.

Paul and Ofner have not matched up against each other since 2015.

