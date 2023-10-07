When the Rice Owls play the UConn Huskies at 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our computer model predicts the Owls will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

UConn vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rice (-10) Over (47.5) Rice 36, UConn 18

Week 6 FBS Independent Predictions

UConn Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Huskies based on the moneyline is 24.4%.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

In games they have played as at least 10-point underdogs this year, the Huskies are 1-1 against the spread.

Two of the Huskies' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for UConn this season is 0.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Owls' implied win probability is 80.0%.

The Owls have beaten the spread three times in four games.

Two of the Owls' four games have gone over the point total.

Rice games have had an average of 53.3 points this season, 5.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Huskies vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rice 33 28.8 42 21.7 19.5 39.5 UConn 17 31.6 17.8 30.8 14 35

