The Rice Owls (3-2) square off against the UConn Huskies (0-5) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

UConn vs. Rice Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Rice Stadium

UConn vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline UConn Moneyline
BetMGM Rice (-9.5) 47.5 -375 +280
FanDuel Rice (-9.5) 47.5 -385 +300

UConn vs. Rice Betting Trends

  • UConn has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Huskies have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Rice is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

