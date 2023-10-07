The Rice Owls (3-2) square off against the UConn Huskies (0-5) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. UConn matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

UConn vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

UConn vs. Rice Betting Trends

UConn has won two games against the spread this season.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Rice is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

