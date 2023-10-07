UConn vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Rice Owls (3-2) square off against the UConn Huskies (0-5) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. UConn matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
UConn vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-9.5)
|47.5
|-375
|+280
|FanDuel
|Rice (-9.5)
|47.5
|-385
|+300
Week 6 Odds
UConn vs. Rice Betting Trends
- UConn has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Rice is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
