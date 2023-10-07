The UConn Huskies (0-5) are 9.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 7, 2023 against the Rice Owls (3-2). The total has been set at 47.5 points for this game.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS (413.6 yards allowed per game), Rice has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 79th in the FBS offensively averaging 380.0 yards per game. UConn has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking seventh-worst in points (17.0 per game) and 23rd-worst in points surrendered (31.6 per game).

UConn vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Rice vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rice -9.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -375 +280

UConn Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Huskies are accumulating 339.7 yards per game (-57-worst in college football) and allowing 367.3 (91st), ranking them among the worst squads offensively.

The Huskies are putting up 19.0 points per game in their past three games (-72-worst in college football), and conceding 33.0 per game (-70-worst).

UConn is -57-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (179.7), and -92-worst in passing yards conceded (282.3).

Just looing at rushing yards during the past three games, the Huskies are 108th in college football (160.0 per game), and 35th in that category defensively (85.0 allowed per game).

Over their past three contests, the Huskies have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, UConn has gone over the total twice.

Week 6 FBS Independent Betting Trends

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UConn hase gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

UConn has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, UConn has been at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has thrown for 755 yards on 57.4% passing while recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Victor Rosa is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 310 yards, or 62.0 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

DeVontae Houston has totaled 161 yards on 34 carries.

Brett Buckman has collected 22 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 261 (52.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has one touchdown.

Cameron Ross has put together a 191-yard season so far. He's caught 20 passes on 33 targets.

Justin Joly's 28 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 179 yards.

Durante Jones has racked up 1.0 sack to lead the team, while also recording 1.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

So far Jackson Mitchell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has racked up 41 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this season.

