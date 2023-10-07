The Week 6 college football schedule includes five games featuring Big Ten teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Nebraska vs. Illinois

Week 6 Big Ten Results

Nebraska 20 Illinois 7

Pregame Favorite: Illinois (-3)

Illinois (-3) Pregame Total: 41.5

Nebraska Leaders

Passing: Heinrich Haarberg (12-for-24, 154 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Heinrich Haarberg (12-for-24, 154 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Haarberg (18 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Haarberg (18 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Thomas Fidone II (6 TAR, 3 REC, 42 YDS)

Illinois Leaders

Passing: Luke Altmyer (29-for-47, 289 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Luke Altmyer (29-for-47, 289 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Kaden Feagin (5 ATT, 15 YDS)

Kaden Feagin (5 ATT, 15 YDS) Receiving: Pat Bryant (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Illinois Nebraska 310 Total Yards 312 289 Passing Yards 154 21 Rushing Yards 158 2 Turnovers 3

Upcoming Week 6 Big Ten Games

Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)

Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Iowa (-2.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-21.5)

