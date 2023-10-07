Yale vs. Dartmouth Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Dartmouth Big Green and Yale Bulldogs go head to head at 1:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Big Green. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Yale vs. Dartmouth Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Dartmouth (-7.3)
|48.3
|Dartmouth 28, Yale 21
Yale Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs covered five times in 10 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, three Bulldogs games went over the point total.
Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)
- The Big Green covered four times in 10 games with a spread last season.
- The Big Green and their opponents combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times last season.
Bulldogs vs. Big Green 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Dartmouth
|21.3
|20.3
|34
|17
|15
|22
|Yale
|30
|25
|30
|25
|--
|--
