Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Dartmouth Big Green and Yale Bulldogs go head to head at 1:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Big Green. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Yale vs. Dartmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-7.3) 48.3 Dartmouth 28, Yale 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 Ivy League Predictions

Yale Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered five times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, three Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green covered four times in 10 games with a spread last season.

The Big Green and their opponents combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Big Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dartmouth 21.3 20.3 34 17 15 22 Yale 30 25 30 25 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.