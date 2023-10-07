Yosuke Watanuki vs. Taylor Fritz: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Saturday, No. 79-ranked Yosuke Watanuki meets No. 8 Taylor Fritz.
In the Round of 64, Fritz is the favorite against Watanuki, with -450 odds against the underdog's +320.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yosuke Watanuki vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Yosuke Watanuki vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Yosuke Watanuki
|Taylor Fritz
|+320
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|23.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|39.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Saturday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions
- Sebastian Ofner vs Tommy Paul
- Aleksandar Vukic vs Grigor Dimitrov
- Daniel Evans vs Mikhail Kukushkin
- Matteo Arnaldi vs Jan-Lennard Struff
- Cameron Norrie vs Jeffrey John Wolf
Yosuke Watanuki vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 156-ranked Juncheng Shang 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday, Watanuki advanced to the Round of 64.
- Fritz is coming off a 1-6, 4-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals at the US Open.
- In his 32 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Watanuki has played an average of 26.9 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Watanuki has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of games.
- Fritz has averaged 25.5 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 75 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.7% of the games.
- Fritz has played 51 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 55.4% of games.
- Watanuki and Fritz have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.