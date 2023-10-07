In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Saturday, No. 79-ranked Yosuke Watanuki meets No. 8 Taylor Fritz.

In the Round of 64, Fritz is the favorite against Watanuki, with -450 odds against the underdog's +320.

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 81.8% chance to win.

Yosuke Watanuki Taylor Fritz +320 Odds to Win Match -450 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

By beating No. 156-ranked Juncheng Shang 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday, Watanuki advanced to the Round of 64.

Fritz is coming off a 1-6, 4-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals at the US Open.

In his 32 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Watanuki has played an average of 26.9 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Watanuki has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of games.

Fritz has averaged 25.5 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 75 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.7% of the games.

Fritz has played 51 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 55.4% of games.

Watanuki and Fritz have not played each other since 2015.

