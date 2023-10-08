In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 32 on Sunday, No. 20-ranked Ben Shelton meets No. 50 Roman Safiullin.

Safiullin is the favorite (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Shelton, who is +105.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ben Shelton vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, October 8

Sunday, October 8 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ben Shelton vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 57.4% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Roman Safiullin +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ben Shelton vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Shelton beat Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4.

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Safiullin took down No. 10-ranked Alexander Zverev, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Shelton has played 29.4 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.5% of them.

In his 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, Shelton has played an average of 29.4 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Safiullin has averaged 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.8% of the games.

Safiullin is averaging 25.1 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the one match between Shelton and Safiullin dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Chicago, USA Men Singles 2022 finals, Safiullin was victorious 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

In three total sets against one another, Safiullin has taken two, while Shelton has secured one.

Safiullin and Shelton have squared off in 31 total games, with Safiullin taking 17 and Shelton securing 14.

In one head-to-head match, Shelton and Safiullin have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.