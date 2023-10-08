On Sunday, Casper Ruud (No. 9 in the world) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 32) in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Compared to the underdog Eubanks (+260), Ruud is the favorite (-350) to get to the Round of 16.

Casper Ruud vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, October 8

Sunday, October 8 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Casper Ruud vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 77.8% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Christopher Eubanks -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 58.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.5

Casper Ruud vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Ruud beat Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-0.

Eubanks eliminated Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Through 57 matches over the past year (across all court types), Ruud has played 26.9 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

Ruud has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 28.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

Eubanks has played 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 29.3 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.

Eubanks has averaged 27.8 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.1% of those games.

Ruud and Eubanks have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 64. Ruud claimed victory in that matchup 7-6, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Ruud has won two versus Eubanks (100.0%), while Eubanks has claimed zero.

Ruud has the upper hand in 21 total games against Eubanks, winning 13 of them.

Ruud and Eubanks have played one time, averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

