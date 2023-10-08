Casper Ruud vs. Christopher Eubanks: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
On Sunday, Casper Ruud (No. 9 in the world) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 32) in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
Compared to the underdog Eubanks (+260), Ruud is the favorite (-350) to get to the Round of 16.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Casper Ruud vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, October 8
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Casper Ruud vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Casper Ruud
|Christopher Eubanks
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|58.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Casper Ruud vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Friday, Ruud beat Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-0.
- Eubanks eliminated Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Friday.
- Through 57 matches over the past year (across all court types), Ruud has played 26.9 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.
- Ruud has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 28.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Eubanks has played 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 29.3 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.
- Eubanks has averaged 27.8 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.1% of those games.
- Ruud and Eubanks have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 64. Ruud claimed victory in that matchup 7-6, 6-2.
- In terms of sets, Ruud has won two versus Eubanks (100.0%), while Eubanks has claimed zero.
- Ruud has the upper hand in 21 total games against Eubanks, winning 13 of them.
- Ruud and Eubanks have played one time, averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.