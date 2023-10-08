With the Miami Dolphins (3-1) and the New York Giants (1-3) squaring off on October 8 at Hard Rock Stadium, Tua Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Jones this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Daniel Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Daniel Jones 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 4 Games Played 4 68.7% Completion % 71.3% 765 (191.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,306 (326.5) 2 Touchdowns 9 6 Interceptions 3 173 (43.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 15 (3.8) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Dolphins Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Dolphins' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 28th in the league with 29.8 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 26th with 1,498 total yards allowed (374.5 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks eighth-to-last in the league with 1,004 passing yards allowed (251 per game).

Against the run, the Dolphins are midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 494 (123.5 per game).

Defensively, Miami is 25th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (46.2%) and 27th in red-zone percentage allowed (70.6%).

Who comes out on top when the Dolphins and the Giants square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Giants Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Dolphins are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 28th in the NFL with 119 points ceded (29.8 per game). They also rank 26th in total yards allowed (1,498).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami ranks 25th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 251, and it ranks 25th in passing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Against the run, the Dolphins have been midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 22nd in the league in rushing yards allowed with 494 (123.5 per game).

Defensively, Miami ranks 25th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 46.2%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 27th (70.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.