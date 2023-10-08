New York Giants receiver Darren Waller has a good matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 251 per game.

So far this campaign, Waller has hauled in 15 passes on 23 targets for a team-best 153 yards, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Waller vs. the Dolphins

Waller vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have surrendered a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

Waller will square off against the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins concede 251 passing yards per contest.

The Dolphins have the No. 24 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up seven this season (1.8 per game).

Darren Waller Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Waller Receiving Insights

Waller has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of four games this year.

Waller has 17.2% of his team's target share (23 targets on 134 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 23 times, averaging 6.7 yards per target (85th in NFL).

Having played four games this year, Waller has not had a TD reception.

Waller has been targeted two times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 12 red zone pass attempts).

Waller's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

