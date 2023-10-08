Darren Waller vs. the Dolphins' Defense: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 5 action at Hard Rock Stadium, the New York Giants' Darren Waller will be up against the Miami Dolphins defense and Emmanuel Ogbah. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the New York receivers versus the Dolphins' pass defense.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Giants vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Darren Waller Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins
|15.3
|3.8
|16
|171
|6.01
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Darren Waller vs. Emmanuel Ogbah Insights
Darren Waller & the Giants' Offense
- Darren Waller's 153 receiving yards (38.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 catches on 23 targets.
- Through the air, New York is having trouble in the passing game this season, with just 632 passing yards (158 per game). It ranks 30th with two passing touchdowns.
- With just 46 points (11.5 per game), the Giants are having trouble scoring points this season.
- New York averages 33.5 pass attempts per contest this year, ranking it 17th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Giants air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 12 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.
Emmanuel Ogbah & the Dolphins' Defense
- Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with one interception, while also collecting five tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
- In terms of passing yards allowed, Miami has given up the ninth-most in the NFL at 1,004 (251 per game).
- The Dolphins' points-against average on defense is 29.8 per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.
- Miami has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Dolphins have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Darren Waller vs. Emmanuel Ogbah Advanced Stats
|Darren Waller
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|Rec. Targets
|23
|0
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|15
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.2
|0
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|153
|5
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|38.3
|1.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|52
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.