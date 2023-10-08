The New York Giants (1-3) hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Dolphins vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Dolphins winning by a considerably greater margin (18.5 points). Take the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 87.5%.

The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter.

The Giants have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +500 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (-12.5)



Miami (-12.5) The Dolphins have covered the spread three times over four games with a set spread.

The Giants are winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Miami and New York average 1.5 more points between them than the over/under of 47.5 for this matchup.

The Dolphins and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 12.8 more points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this outing.

Dolphins games have gone over the point total on three of four occasions (75%).

In Giants four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 326.5 9 3.8 0

Daniel Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 191.3 2 43.3 1

