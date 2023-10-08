In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 32 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 91-ranked Fabian Marozsan versus No. 55 Dusan Lajovic.

Marozsan carries -145 odds to bring home a victory against Lajovic (+110).

Dusan Lajovic vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, October 8

Sunday, October 8 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Dusan Lajovic vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Fabian Marozsan has a 59.2% chance to win.

Dusan Lajovic Fabian Marozsan +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Dusan Lajovic vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights

In his last match at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Lajovic advanced over Tallon Griekspoor via walkover.

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Marozsan defeated No. 11-ranked Alex de Minaur, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Lajovic has played 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 16 matches over the past year on hard courts, Lajovic has played 22.3 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.3% of them.

In the past 12 months, Marozsan has played 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.

Marozsan has played five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 30.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 47.7% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Lajovic and Marozsan have not met on the court.

