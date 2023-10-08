Garrett Wilson vs. the Broncos' Defense: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
At Empower Field at Mile High in Week 5, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will be facing the Denver Broncos pass defense and Kareem Jackson. Check out this article for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.
Jets vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos
|34.5
|8.6
|26
|75
|8.88
Garrett Wilson vs. Kareem Jackson Insights
Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense
- Garrett Wilson has racked up 225 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, New York has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking second-last in the NFL by posting 157.3 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with four passing touchdowns.
- The Jets have had one of the least effective scoring offenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by tallying 15.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 30th in the NFL with 252.8 total yards per contest.
- New York has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 31 times per game (seventh-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Jets are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 12 total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).
Kareem Jackson & the Broncos' Defense
- Kareem Jackson has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles and two passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, Denver has given up the second-most in the league at 1,142 (285.5 per game).
- The Broncos average 37.5 points conceded per game, which ranks last in the NFL.
- Two players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Denver this season.
- 10 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Broncos this season.
Garrett Wilson vs. Kareem Jackson Advanced Stats
|Garrett Wilson
|Kareem Jackson
|Rec. Targets
|36
|7
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|21
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.7
|4
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|225
|22
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|56.3
|5.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|95
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
