Will Gary Brightwell Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gary Brightwell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up against the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Check out Brightwell's stats below.
In the running game, Brightwell has season stats of nine rushes for 19 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.1 yards per attempt. He also has five catches on seven targets for 47 yards.
Keep an eye on Brightwell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Gary Brightwell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Giants have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Saquon Barkley (LP/ankle): 29 Rush Att; 114 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 9 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Giants vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Brightwell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|19
|0
|2.1
|7
|5
|47
|0
Brightwell Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|1
|5
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|4
|5
|0
|2
|31
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|4
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
Rep Gary Brightwell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.