Gary Brightwell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up against the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Check out Brightwell's stats below.

In the running game, Brightwell has season stats of nine rushes for 19 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.1 yards per attempt. He also has five catches on seven targets for 47 yards.

Gary Brightwell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Giants have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Saquon Barkley (LP/ankle): 29 Rush Att; 114 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 9 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Giants vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brightwell 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 9 19 0 2.1 7 5 47 0

Brightwell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 5 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 5 0 2 31 0 Week 4 Seahawks 4 9 0 1 10 0

