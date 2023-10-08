The New York Giants (1-3) visit the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins and Giants can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Giants vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 12.5 47.5 -650 +475

Giants vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants have combined with their opponent to score more than 47.5 points only once this season.

New York has a 43.3-point average over/under in their outings this season, 4.2 fewer points than this game's total.

The Giants have yet to win a game against the spread this season (0-4-0).

The Giants have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.

Miami Dolphins

Miami has an average total of 49.4 in their outings this year, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Dolphins have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they won both of the games.

Miami has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

Dolphins vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 37.5 1 29.8 28 49.4 3 4 Giants 11.5 32 30.5 29 43.3 1 4

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 45 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 24 24.5 ATS Record 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 47.5 50 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27 26.3 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

