On Sunday, Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17 in the world) meets Yu Hsiou Hsu (No. 184) in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Hurkacz is getting -800 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Hsu (+500).

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, October 8

Sunday, October 8 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has an 88.9% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Yu Hsiou Hsu -800 Odds to Win Match +500 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Hurkacz advanced past No. 69-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 7-6, 6-4.

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Hsu defeated No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, winning 6-3, 6-4.

In his 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hurkacz has played an average of 31.7 games (28.4 in best-of-three matches).

Hurkacz has played 30.4 games per match (27.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 11 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Hsu is averaging 25.0 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.5% of those games.

Hsu is averaging 26.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in nine matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Hurkacz and Hsu have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

