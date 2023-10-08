The New York Jets (1-3) visit the Denver Broncos (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High and will look to break a three-game losing streak.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos and the Jets.

Jets vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 2.5 43.5 -140 +115

Jets vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets have yet to play a game this season that ended with a combined score over 43.5 points.

New York's games this season have had an average of 40 points, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Jets have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.

The Jets have won one of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Denver Broncos

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 44, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this season (0-3-1).

The Broncos have been moneyline favorites three times this year. They've gone 1-2.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Denver has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

Broncos vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 25 12 37.5 30 44 3 4 Jets 15.5 25 21 14 40 0 4

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40 40.5 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23 22.7 24 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-2 0-1

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 40.8 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24 22 26 ATS Record 0-3-1 0-2-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

