The New York Jets (1-3) visit the Denver Broncos (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High and will look to break a three-game losing streak.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos and the Jets.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jets vs. Broncos Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Broncos 2.5 43.5 -140 +115

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jets vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

  • The Jets have yet to play a game this season that ended with a combined score over 43.5 points.
  • New York's games this season have had an average of 40 points, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.
  • The Jets have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.
  • The Jets have won one of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • New York has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Denver Broncos

  • The average total in Denver's contests this year is 44, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this season (0-3-1).
  • The Broncos have been moneyline favorites three times this year. They've gone 1-2.
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Denver has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

Broncos vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Broncos 25 12 37.5 30 44 3 4
Jets 15.5 25 21 14 40 0 4
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 40 40.5 38.5
Implied Team Total AVG 23 22.7 24
ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-2 0-1

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44 40.8 47.3
Implied Team Total AVG 24 22 26
ATS Record 0-3-1 0-2-0 0-1-1
Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.