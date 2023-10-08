Jets vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
Bookmakers expect the New York Jets (1-3) to be competitive in their attempt to break their three-game losing streak, as they are just 1.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. This contest has an over/under of 43.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Broncos as they ready for this matchup against the Jets.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Jets vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-1.5)
|43
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-1.5)
|43.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New York vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Jets vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- New York has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- The Jets have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.
- A pair of New York four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.
- Denver is winless against the spread so far this season (0-3-1).
- The Broncos are winless ATS (0-2-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this year.
- Three of Denver's four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).
