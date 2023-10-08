Bookmakers expect the New York Jets (1-3) to be competitive in their attempt to break their three-game losing streak, as they are just 1.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. This contest has an over/under of 43.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Broncos as they ready for this matchup against the Jets. The Jets' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Broncos.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Broncos (-1.5) 43 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Broncos (-1.5) 43.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 5 Odds

New York vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jets vs. Broncos Betting Insights

New York has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Jets have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

A pair of New York four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Denver is winless against the spread so far this season (0-3-1).

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-2-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this year.

Three of Denver's four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.