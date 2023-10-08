On Sunday, Francisco Cerundolo (No. 21 in the world) faces Marton Fucsovics (No. 57) in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Cerundolo is the favorite (-165) in this match, compared to the underdog Fucsovics, who is +130.

Marton Fucsovics vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, October 8

Sunday, October 8 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Marton Fucsovics vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 62.3% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Francisco Cerundolo +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 46.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.7

Marton Fucsovics vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Fucsovics advanced past No. 15-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Cerundolo will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 38-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Fucsovics has played 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fucsovics has played an average of 26.3 games (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Cerundolo has averaged 26.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.2% of the games.

Cerundolo has averaged 27.6 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Fucsovics and Cerundolo have not met on the court.

