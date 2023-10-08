Marton Fucsovics vs. Francisco Cerundolo: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
On Sunday, Francisco Cerundolo (No. 21 in the world) faces Marton Fucsovics (No. 57) in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
Cerundolo is the favorite (-165) in this match, compared to the underdog Fucsovics, who is +130.
Marton Fucsovics vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, October 8
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Marton Fucsovics vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Marton Fucsovics
|Francisco Cerundolo
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|46.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.7
Marton Fucsovics vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Friday, Fucsovics advanced past No. 15-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.
- Cerundolo will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 38-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 64 on Friday.
- Fucsovics has played 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fucsovics has played an average of 26.3 games (22.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Cerundolo has averaged 26.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.2% of the games.
- Cerundolo has averaged 27.6 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.7% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Fucsovics and Cerundolo have not met on the court.
