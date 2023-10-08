Patriots vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New England Patriots (1-3) and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) square off at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Patriots and Saints can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Patriots vs. Saints Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Patriots
|1
|39
|-110
|-110
Patriots vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats
New England Patriots
- New England has an average total of 42.3 in their contests this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Patriots are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they won.
- New England has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
New Orleans Saints
- The Saints have yet to play a game this season that finished with a combined score over 39 points.
- New Orleans' matchups this season have a 40.9-point average over/under, 1.9 more points than this game's total.
- The Saints have not won a game against the spread this year (0-3-1).
- This is the first time the Saints will play as underdogs this season.
- New Orleans has not been a bigger underdog this season than the -110 moneyline set for this game.
Patriots vs. Saints Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Patriots
|13.8
|30
|24.3
|21
|42.3
|3
|4
|Saints
|15.5
|25
|19
|9
|40.9
|0
|4
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|45.3
|39.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23
|24
|22
|ATS Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.9
|41.3
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22
|22.5
|21.5
|ATS Record
|0-3-1
|0-2-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
