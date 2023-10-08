Will Wan'Dale Robinson Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Wan'Dale Robinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Robinson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Robinson has been targeted 11 times and has nine catches for 61 yards (6.8 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for seven yards.
Keep an eye on Robinson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Giants have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Daniel Bellinger (LP/knee): 3 Rec; 15 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Giants vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Robinson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|9
|61
|39
|0
|6.8
Robinson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@49ers
|5
|4
|21
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|40
|0
Rep Wan'Dale Robinson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.