Zhizhen Zhang (No. 60 ranking) will face Brandon Nakashima (No. 122) in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Sunday, October 8.

Nakashima carries -160 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 against Zhang (+125).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, October 8

Sunday, October 8 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 61.5% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Brandon Nakashima +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Zhang beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Nakashima will look to stay on track after a 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 5-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Zhang has played 26.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Zhang has played 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Nakashima has averaged 26.8 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 44 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.

Through 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, Nakashima has averaged 25.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 51.0% of those games.

Zhang and Nakashima have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.