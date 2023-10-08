Zhizhen Zhang vs. Brandon Nakashima: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
Zhizhen Zhang (No. 60 ranking) will face Brandon Nakashima (No. 122) in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Sunday, October 8.
Nakashima carries -160 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 against Zhang (+125).
Zhizhen Zhang vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, October 8
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Zhizhen Zhang vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Zhizhen Zhang
|Brandon Nakashima
|+125
|Odds to Win Match
|-160
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|61.5%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|46.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.4
Zhizhen Zhang vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Friday, Zhang beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
- Nakashima will look to stay on track after a 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 5-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 64 on Friday.
- Zhang has played 26.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Zhang has played 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Nakashima has averaged 26.8 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 44 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.
- Through 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, Nakashima has averaged 25.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 51.0% of those games.
- Zhang and Nakashima have not matched up against each other since 2015.
