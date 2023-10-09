Eva Lys vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hana Bank Korea Open
On Monday, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 59 in the world) takes on Eva Lys (No. 119) in the Round of 32 of the Hana Bank Korea Open.
With -200 odds, Lys is favored over Schmiedlova (+155) in this match.
Eva Lys vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Match Information
- Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, October 9
- Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Court Surface: Hard
Eva Lys vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Eva Lys
|Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|55.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.4
Eva Lys vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Trends and Insights
- Lys is coming off a defeat to No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64 at the China Open.
- In the US Open (her last tournament), Schmiedlova was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6.
- In her 25 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Lys has played an average of 18.4 games.
- Lys has played 19.1 games per match in her 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Schmiedlova has averaged 20.9 games per match in her 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.0% of the games.
- On hard courts, Schmiedlova has played 21 matches and averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
- This is the first time that Lys and Schmiedlova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
