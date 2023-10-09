On Monday, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 59 in the world) takes on Eva Lys (No. 119) in the Round of 32 of the Hana Bank Korea Open.

With -200 odds, Lys is favored over Schmiedlova (+155) in this match.

Eva Lys vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, October 9

Monday, October 9 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Eva Lys vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 66.7% chance to win.

Eva Lys Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 55.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.4

Eva Lys vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Trends and Insights

Lys is coming off a defeat to No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64 at the China Open.

In the US Open (her last tournament), Schmiedlova was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6.

In her 25 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Lys has played an average of 18.4 games.

Lys has played 19.1 games per match in her 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Schmiedlova has averaged 20.9 games per match in her 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.0% of the games.

On hard courts, Schmiedlova has played 21 matches and averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Lys and Schmiedlova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

