On Monday, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 59 in the world) takes on Eva Lys (No. 119) in the Round of 32 of the Hana Bank Korea Open.

With -200 odds, Lys is favored over Schmiedlova (+155) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eva Lys vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Match Information

  • Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, October 9
  • Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
  • Location: Seoul, South Korea
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Eva Lys vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 66.7% chance to win.

Eva Lys Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
-200 Odds to Win Match +155
+2500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000
66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2%
3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4%
55.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Eva Lys vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Trends and Insights

  • Lys is coming off a defeat to No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64 at the China Open.
  • In the US Open (her last tournament), Schmiedlova was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6.
  • In her 25 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Lys has played an average of 18.4 games.
  • Lys has played 19.1 games per match in her 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
  • Schmiedlova has averaged 20.9 games per match in her 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.0% of the games.
  • On hard courts, Schmiedlova has played 21 matches and averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Lys and Schmiedlova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.