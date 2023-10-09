As of October 9 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, rank them 20th in the NFL.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1600

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Jets are 20th in the league. They are five spots below that, 25th, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Jets' Super Bowl odds down from +1800 at the start of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the league, that is the ninth-biggest change.

With odds of +10000, the Jets have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, three of the Jets' five games have gone over the point total.

The Jets have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season, New York has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

The Jets are compiling 283.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 22nd, allowing 352.6 yards per contest.

The Jets rank 24th in scoring offense (18.6 points per game) and 14th in scoring defense (21.0 points allowed per game) this year.

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has thrown for 911 yards (182.2 per game), completing 61.1%, with four touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.

On the ground, Wilson has scored zero TDs and picked up 83 yards.

Breece Hall has run for 387 yards (77.4 per game) and one touchdown in five games.

In the passing game, Hall has scored zero times, with eight catches for 59 yards.

Garrett Wilson has 24 receptions for 279 yards (55.8 per game) and two TDs in five games.

In five games, Allen Lazard has 13 receptions for 202 yards (40.4 per game) and one score.

As a key defensive contributor, the Jets' Quincy Williams has compiled 48 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and two sacks in his five games.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +800 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1200 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +20000 4 October 1 Chiefs L 23-20 +550 5 October 8 @ Broncos W 31-21 +25000 6 October 15 Eagles - +650 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +30000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2800 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +25000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +800 12 November 24 Dolphins - +900 13 December 3 Falcons - +6600 14 December 10 Texans - +15000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +900 16 December 24 Commanders - +15000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +20000

