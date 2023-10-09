Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 9 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, rank them 20th in the NFL.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +1600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Jets are 20th in the league. They are five spots below that, 25th, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Jets' Super Bowl odds down from +1800 at the start of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the league, that is the ninth-biggest change.
- With odds of +10000, the Jets have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
New York Betting Insights
- New York is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, three of the Jets' five games have gone over the point total.
- The Jets have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This season, New York has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.
- The Jets are compiling 283.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 22nd, allowing 352.6 yards per contest.
- The Jets rank 24th in scoring offense (18.6 points per game) and 14th in scoring defense (21.0 points allowed per game) this year.
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has thrown for 911 yards (182.2 per game), completing 61.1%, with four touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.
- On the ground, Wilson has scored zero TDs and picked up 83 yards.
- Breece Hall has run for 387 yards (77.4 per game) and one touchdown in five games.
- In the passing game, Hall has scored zero times, with eight catches for 59 yards.
- Garrett Wilson has 24 receptions for 279 yards (55.8 per game) and two TDs in five games.
- In five games, Allen Lazard has 13 receptions for 202 yards (40.4 per game) and one score.
- As a key defensive contributor, the Jets' Quincy Williams has compiled 48 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and two sacks in his five games.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+800
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+1200
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|L 23-20
|+550
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|W 31-21
|+25000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+650
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+30000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+20000
