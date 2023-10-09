The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves hit the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

Sportsbook Promo Codes

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Atlanta Braves (104-58) host the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Monday at 6:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -156 +132 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Monday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.307 AVG, 39 HR, 107 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.307 AVG, 39 HR, 107 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -158 +136 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.