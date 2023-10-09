No. 76-ranked Nadia Podoroska will face No. 80 Ashlyn Krueger in the Hana Bank Korea Open Round of 32 on Monday, October 9.

In the Round of 32, Krueger is favored over Podoroska, with -160 odds compared to the underdog's +125.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Ashlyn Krueger Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, October 9

Monday, October 9 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Nadia Podoroska vs. Ashlyn Krueger Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ashlyn Krueger has a 61.5% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Ashlyn Krueger +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Nadia Podoroska vs. Ashlyn Krueger Trends and Insights

Podoroska came up short 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 versus Ons Jabeur in the semifinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 (her last match).

Krueger last played on October 2, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the China Open and was taken down 3-6, 4-6 by No. 7-ranked Jabeur.

In her 31 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Podoroska has played an average of 20.5 games.

Podoroska has played 14 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.8 games per match.

Krueger has played 35 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.5 games per match and winning 51.7% of those games.

Krueger has averaged 20.2 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Podoroska and Krueger have not competed against each other.

