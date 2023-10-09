Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in New Haven County, Connecticut? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

New Haven County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Naugatuck High School at The Gilbert School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on October 9

3:30 PM ET on October 9 Location: Winsted, CT

Winsted, CT How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Rocky Hill High School at OH Platt High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on October 12

3:45 PM ET on October 12 Location: Meriden, CT

Meriden, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lyman Hall High School at Hillhouse High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: New Haven, CT

New Haven, CT Conference: Southern Connecticut

Southern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Derby High School at St. Paul Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Bristol, CT

Bristol, CT Conference: Naugatuck Valley League

Naugatuck Valley League How to Stream: Watch Here

Weston High School at Pomperaug High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Southbury, CT

Southbury, CT Conference: South West

South West How to Stream: Watch Here

Daniel Hand High School at Jonathan Law High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Milford, CT

Milford, CT Conference: Southern Connecticut

Southern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamden High School at Cheshire High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cheshire, CT

Cheshire, CT Conference: Southern Connecticut

Southern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Harding High School at Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Guilford, CT

Guilford, CT Conference: Southern Connecticut

Southern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodstock Academy High School at Foran High School