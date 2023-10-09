Connecticut High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in New Haven County This Week
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in New Haven County, Connecticut? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Haven County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Naugatuck High School at The Gilbert School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on October 9
- Location: Winsted, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Rocky Hill High School at OH Platt High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lyman Hall High School at Hillhouse High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Conference: Southern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Derby High School at St. Paul Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bristol, CT
- Conference: Naugatuck Valley League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weston High School at Pomperaug High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Southbury, CT
- Conference: South West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daniel Hand High School at Jonathan Law High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Milford, CT
- Conference: Southern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamden High School at Cheshire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cheshire, CT
- Conference: Southern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding High School at Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Guilford, CT
- Conference: Southern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock Academy High School at Foran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Milford, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.