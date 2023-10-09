As of October 9 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, put them 26th in the league.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Patriots higher (26th in the league) than the computer rankings do (31st).

The Patriots were +6600 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +20000, which is the seventh-biggest change in the entire league.

The Patriots' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.5%.

New England Betting Insights

New England has one win against the spread this year.

One of the Patriots' five games this season has hit the over.

The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

New England has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

From an offensive standpoint, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL with 287.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in total defense (298.4 yards allowed per contest).

While the Patriots' defense ranks 25th with 26.2 points allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking worst (11.0 points per game).

Patriots Impact Players

In five games, Mac Jones has passed for 1,008 yards (201.6 per game), with five TDs and six INTs, and completing 62.5%.

On the ground, Jones has scored zero TDs and picked up 60 yards.

In the passing game, Kendrick Bourne has scored two times, hauling in 18 balls for 218 yards (43.6 per game).

In five games, Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 188 yards (37.6 per game) and one score.

Hunter Henry has 17 catches for 176 yards (35.2 per game) and two TDs in five games.

On defense, Myles Bryant has helped set the tone with 31 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in five games.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +650 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +900 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +10000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys L 38-3 +1200 5 October 8 Saints L 34-0 +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +25000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +900 9 November 5 Commanders - +15000 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +30000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +550 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +25000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +10000

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:13 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.