On Monday, Su Jeong Jang (No. 162 in the world) takes on Sofia Kenin (No. 30) in the Round of 32 of the Hana Bank Korea Open.

In the Round of 32, Kenin is the favorite against Jang, with -900 odds compared to the underdog's +525.

Sofia Kenin vs. Su Jeong Jang Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, October 9

Monday, October 9 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Sofia Kenin vs. Su Jeong Jang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 90.0% chance to win.

Sofia Kenin Su Jeong Jang -900 Odds to Win Match +525 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 90.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 63.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.5

Sofia Kenin vs. Su Jeong Jang Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the China Open on October 1, 2023 (her most recent match), Kenin lost to Aryna Sabalenka 1-6, 2-6.

In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her last tournament), Jang was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 176-ranked Mai Hontama, 5-7, 6-0, 2-6.

Kenin has played 21.5 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kenin has played an average of 21.8 games.

In the past 12 months, Jang has played 12 total matches (across all court types), winning 47.7% of the games. She averages 23.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Jang is averaging 24.2 games per match and 10.1 games per set through 10 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Kenin and Jang have not played against each other.

