Sofia Kenin vs. Su Jeong Jang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hana Bank Korea Open
On Monday, Su Jeong Jang (No. 162 in the world) takes on Sofia Kenin (No. 30) in the Round of 32 of the Hana Bank Korea Open.
In the Round of 32, Kenin is the favorite against Jang, with -900 odds compared to the underdog's +525.
Sofia Kenin vs. Su Jeong Jang Match Information
- Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, October 9
- Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Court Surface: Hard
Sofia Kenin vs. Su Jeong Jang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 90.0% chance to win.
|Sofia Kenin
|Su Jeong Jang
|-900
|Odds to Win Match
|+525
|+800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|90.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|16.0%
|11.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|63.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.5
Sofia Kenin vs. Su Jeong Jang Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 of the China Open on October 1, 2023 (her most recent match), Kenin lost to Aryna Sabalenka 1-6, 2-6.
- In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her last tournament), Jang was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 176-ranked Mai Hontama, 5-7, 6-0, 2-6.
- Kenin has played 21.5 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kenin has played an average of 21.8 games.
- In the past 12 months, Jang has played 12 total matches (across all court types), winning 47.7% of the games. She averages 23.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
- Jang is averaging 24.2 games per match and 10.1 games per set through 10 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Kenin and Jang have not played against each other.
