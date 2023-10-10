Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 20) will meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 89) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, October 10.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Haddad Maia is the favorite (-200) against Sasnovich (+155) .

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 66.7% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Beatriz Haddad Maia +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +750 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.8% 45.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.8

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the China Open, Sasnovich was beaten by No. 125-ranked Laura Pigossi, 6-0, 6-7, 4-6, in the qualifying round.

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the China Open, Haddad Maia went down 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 versus Jasmine Paolini.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sasnovich has played 22.8 games per match and won 49.2% of them.

Sasnovich has played 23.7 games per match in her 29 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Haddad Maia is averaging 23.8 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.

Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has averaged 25.6 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 49.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Sasnovich and Haddad Maia have not matched up on the court.

