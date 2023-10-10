Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 20) will meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 89) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, October 10.
In this Round of 32 matchup, Haddad Maia is the favorite (-200) against Sasnovich (+155) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre
- Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+750
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.8%
|45.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
- Cristina Bucsa vs Martina Trevisan
- Jana Fett vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- Peyton Stearns vs Linda Fruhvirtova
- Dayana Yastremska vs Mirra Andreeva
- Anna Blinkova vs Yulia Putintseva
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights
- In her last tournament, the China Open, Sasnovich was beaten by No. 125-ranked Laura Pigossi, 6-0, 6-7, 4-6, in the qualifying round.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the China Open, Haddad Maia went down 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 versus Jasmine Paolini.
- Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sasnovich has played 22.8 games per match and won 49.2% of them.
- Sasnovich has played 23.7 games per match in her 29 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In her 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Haddad Maia is averaging 23.8 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.
- Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has averaged 25.6 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 49.9% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Sasnovich and Haddad Maia have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.