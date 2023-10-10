In the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 196-ranked Jana Fett versus No. 61 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Pavlyuchenkova is getting -750 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 over Fett (+475).

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Jana Fett Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Jana Fett Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has an 88.2% chance to win.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Jana Fett -750 Odds to Win Match +475 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 60.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.8

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Jana Fett Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the China Open, Pavlyuchenkova was defeated by No. 60-ranked Mirra Andreeva, 2-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32.

In her most recent match in the qualifying round of the Abierto Guadalajara, Fett lost 4-6, 1-6 versus Grace Min.

In her 25 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Pavlyuchenkova has played an average of 21.6 games.

In her 13 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pavlyuchenkova has played an average of 21.4 games.

Fett has played 11 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.1 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.

Fett has played five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.4 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 52.5% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Pavlyuchenkova and Fett have not competed against each other.

