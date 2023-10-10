Casper Ruud vs. Fabian Marozsan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
On Tuesday, Casper Ruud (No. 9 in the world) takes on Fabian Marozsan (No. 91) in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
Ruud is the favorite (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Marozsan, who is +260.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Casper Ruud vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Casper Ruud vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Casper Ruud
|Fabian Marozsan
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|59
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Casper Ruud vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Ruud beat No. 32-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 6-4, 6-2.
- Marozsan reached the Round of 16 by beating No. 55-ranked Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.
- Ruud has played 59 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 27 matches over the past year on hard courts, Ruud has played 27.5 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.5% of them.
- In his 22 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Marozsan is averaging 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.7% of those games.
- In five matches on hard courts in the past year, Marozsan has averaged 30.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 47.7% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Ruud and Marozsan have not competed against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.