On Tuesday, Casper Ruud (No. 9 in the world) takes on Fabian Marozsan (No. 91) in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Ruud is the favorite (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Marozsan, who is +260.

Casper Ruud vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Casper Ruud vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 77.8% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Fabian Marozsan -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Casper Ruud vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Ruud beat No. 32-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 6-4, 6-2.

Marozsan reached the Round of 16 by beating No. 55-ranked Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.

Ruud has played 59 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 27 matches over the past year on hard courts, Ruud has played 27.5 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.5% of them.

In his 22 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Marozsan is averaging 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.7% of those games.

In five matches on hard courts in the past year, Marozsan has averaged 30.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 47.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Ruud and Marozsan have not competed against each other.

