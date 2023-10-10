On Tuesday, Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22 in the world) takes on Yanina Wickmayer (No. 83) in the Round of 16 of the Hana Bank Korea Open.

In this Round of 16 matchup against Wickmayer (+240), Alexandrova is favored with -350 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Yanina Wickmayer Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Yanina Wickmayer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Yanina Wickmayer -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 57.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Hana Bank Korea Open Previews & Predictions

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Yanina Wickmayer Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Alexandrova defeated No. 120-ranked Mai Hontama, 6-3, 6-1.

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Wickmayer took home the victory against No. 291-ranked En-Shuo Liang, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Alexandrova has played 21.4 games per match in her 54 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alexandrova has played an average of 21.5 games.

In the past year, Wickmayer has played 20 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 19.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, Wickmayer has averaged 17.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.2% of those games.

Alexandrova and Wickmayer have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.