In the Round of 32 of the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Daria Kasatkina (ranked No. 12) meets Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 34).

In the Round of 32, Kasatkina is the favorite against Cocciaretto, with -275 odds against the underdog's +210.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 73.3% chance to win.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Daria Kasatkina +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 43.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.7

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Cocciaretto is coming off a defeat to No. 45-ranked Marta Kostyuk, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the China Open.

Kasatkina is coming off a 4-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 37-ranked Xinyu Wang in the Round of 32 at the China Open.

Through 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Cocciaretto has played 21.9 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

In her 22 matches on hard courts over the past year, Cocciaretto has played an average of 21.3 games.

Kasatkina has averaged 20.3 games per match in her 61 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.4% of the games.

Kasatkina has averaged 19.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 35 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.2% of those games.

Cocciaretto and Kasatkina have not played each other since 2015.

