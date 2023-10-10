In a match slated for Tuesday, Sebastian Korda (No. 26 in rankings) will take on Francisco Cerundolo (No. 21) in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Against the underdog Cerundolo (+160), Korda is the favorite (-210) to get to the quarterfinals.

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 67.7% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Sebastian Korda +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Cerundolo advanced past Marton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Korda took home the win 7-6, 6-2 versus Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Cerundolo has played 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Cerundolo has played 21 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.6 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Korda is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Korda has played 40 matches and averaged 25.8 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

Cerundolo and Korda have not matched up against each other since 2015.

