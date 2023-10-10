Francisco Cerundolo vs. Sebastian Korda: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In a match slated for Tuesday, Sebastian Korda (No. 26 in rankings) will take on Francisco Cerundolo (No. 21) in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
Against the underdog Cerundolo (+160), Korda is the favorite (-210) to get to the quarterfinals.
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Francisco Cerundolo
|Sebastian Korda
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|44.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.3
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights
- Cerundolo advanced past Marton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Sunday.
- Korda took home the win 7-6, 6-2 versus Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 32 on Sunday.
- Cerundolo has played 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Cerundolo has played 21 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.6 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Korda is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Korda has played 40 matches and averaged 25.8 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.
- Cerundolo and Korda have not matched up against each other since 2015.
