In the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 17) takes on Zhizhen Zhang (No. 60).

Hurkacz is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zhang, who is +190.

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 71.4% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Zhizhen Zhang -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament - 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 57.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.9

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Hurkacz took down Yu Hsiou Hsu 6-4, 6-4.

Zhang will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 122-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

In his 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Hurkacz has played an average of 31.7 games (28.4 in best-of-three matches).

Hurkacz has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 30.4 games per match (27.9 in best-of-three matches).

Zhang is averaging 26.6 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 50 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.1% of those games.

Zhang is averaging 28.0 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 24 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Hurkacz and Zhang have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

