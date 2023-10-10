Hubert Hurkacz vs. Zhizhen Zhang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 17) takes on Zhizhen Zhang (No. 60).
Hurkacz is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zhang, who is +190.
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Zhizhen Zhang
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|57.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.9
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Hurkacz took down Yu Hsiou Hsu 6-4, 6-4.
- Zhang will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 122-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32 on Sunday.
- In his 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Hurkacz has played an average of 31.7 games (28.4 in best-of-three matches).
- Hurkacz has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 30.4 games per match (27.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Zhang is averaging 26.6 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 50 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.1% of those games.
- Zhang is averaging 28.0 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 24 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Hurkacz and Zhang have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
