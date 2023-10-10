In the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, Jannik Sinner (ranked No. 4) meets Ben Shelton (No. 20).

With -350 odds, Sinner is the favorite against Shelton (+260) for this matchup.

Jannik Sinner vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Jannik Sinner vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 77.8% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Ben Shelton -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +260 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 60.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.8

Jannik Sinner vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Sinner beat Sebastian Baez 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Shelton advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 50-ranked Roman Safiullin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday.

Sinner has played 70 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.2 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches).

Sinner has played 22.1 games per match (19.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Shelton has averaged 29.4 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.5% of the games.

Shelton is averaging 29.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Sinner and Shelton have not matched up against each other since 2015.

