Jessica Pegula vs. Viktoria Kuzmova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hana Bank Korea Open
Jessica Pegula (No. 4 ranking) will face Viktoria Kuzmova (No. 112) in the Round of 32 of the Hana Bank Korea Open on Tuesday, October 10.
Pegula is getting -1100 odds to take home a win versus Kuzmova (+600).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jessica Pegula vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information
- Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Jessica Pegula vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Jessica Pegula
|Viktoria Kuzmova
|-1100
|Odds to Win Match
|+600
|+250
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|91.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.3%
|28.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|64.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jessica Pegula vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights
- In her previous tournament, the China Open, Pegula was beaten by No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 16.
- Kuzmova is coming off a 3-6, 5-7 defeat to No. 40-ranked Anna Blinkova in the Round of 32 at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
- In her 69 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Pegula has played an average of 21.0 games.
- Pegula has played 20.9 games per match in her 49 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Kuzmova has played 41 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 50.3% of those games.
- Kuzmova is averaging 22.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Pegula and Kuzmova have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.