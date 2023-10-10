Jessica Pegula (No. 4 ranking) will face Viktoria Kuzmova (No. 112) in the Round of 32 of the Hana Bank Korea Open on Tuesday, October 10.

Pegula is getting -1100 odds to take home a win versus Kuzmova (+600).

Jessica Pegula vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Jessica Pegula vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 91.7% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Viktoria Kuzmova -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +250 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 64.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.6

Jessica Pegula vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the China Open, Pegula was beaten by No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 16.

Kuzmova is coming off a 3-6, 5-7 defeat to No. 40-ranked Anna Blinkova in the Round of 32 at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

In her 69 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Pegula has played an average of 21.0 games.

Pegula has played 20.9 games per match in her 49 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Kuzmova has played 41 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 50.3% of those games.

Kuzmova is averaging 22.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Pegula and Kuzmova have not matched up on the court.

