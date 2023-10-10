No. 99-ranked Kaja Juvan will meet No. 128 Yue Yuan in the Hana Bank Korea Open Round of 16 on Tuesday, October 10.

Juvan has -120 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals versus Yuan (-105).

Kaja Juvan vs. Yue Yuan Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Kaja Juvan vs. Yue Yuan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaja Juvan has a 54.5% chance to win.

Kaja Juvan Yue Yuan -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Kaja Juvan vs. Yue Yuan Trends and Insights

Juvan defeated Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Yuan took home the win 6-1, 6-2 versus Arianne Hartono in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In her 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Juvan has played an average of 21.8 games.

In her 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Juvan has played an average of 22.6 games.

In the past year, Yuan has competed in 21 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.7% of the games. She averages 24.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

On hard courts, Yuan has played 14 matches and averaged 25.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Juvan and Yuan have not met on the court.

