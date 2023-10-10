Kaja Juvan vs. Yue Yuan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hana Bank Korea Open
No. 99-ranked Kaja Juvan will meet No. 128 Yue Yuan in the Hana Bank Korea Open Round of 16 on Tuesday, October 10.
Juvan has -120 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals versus Yuan (-105).
Kaja Juvan vs. Yue Yuan Match Information
- Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Court Surface: Hard
Kaja Juvan vs. Yue Yuan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaja Juvan has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Kaja Juvan
|Yue Yuan
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-105
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|51.2%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|51.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.9
Kaja Juvan vs. Yue Yuan Trends and Insights
- Juvan defeated Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Yuan took home the win 6-1, 6-2 versus Arianne Hartono in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- In her 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Juvan has played an average of 21.8 games.
- In her 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Juvan has played an average of 22.6 games.
- In the past year, Yuan has competed in 21 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.7% of the games. She averages 24.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
- On hard courts, Yuan has played 14 matches and averaged 25.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Juvan and Yuan have not met on the court.
