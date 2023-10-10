On Tuesday, Polina Kudermetova (No. 170 in the world) faces Kathinka von Deichmann (No. 343) in the Round of 16 of the Hana Bank Korea Open.

In the Round of 16, Kudermetova is the favorite against von Deichmann, with -190 odds compared to the underdog's +145.

Kathinka von Deichmann vs. Polina Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Kathinka von Deichmann vs. Polina Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Polina Kudermetova has a 65.5% chance to win.

Kathinka von Deichmann Polina Kudermetova +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Today's Hana Bank Korea Open Previews & Predictions

Kathinka von Deichmann vs. Polina Kudermetova Trends and Insights

von Deichmann advanced past Irina Khromacheva 5-7, 6-4, 3-0 in the Round of 32.

Kudermetova advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 53-ranked Alycia Parks 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Monday.

von Deichmann has played 23.5 games per match in her 10 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through two matches over the past year on hard courts, von Deichmann has played 18.0 games per match and won 30.6% of them.

In the past year, Kudermetova has played 17 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.5% of the games. She averages 19.1 games per match and 8.8 games per set.

Kudermetova has played five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.8 games per match and 8.5 games per set while winning 53.2% of games.

Dating back to 2015, von Deichmann and Kudermetova have not met on the court.

