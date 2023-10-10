In the Hana Bank Korea Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 29-ranked Marie Bouzkova versus No. 86 Kayla Day.

Bouzkova carries -450 odds to take home a win against Day (+320).

Kayla Day vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Kayla Day vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has an 81.8% chance to win.

Kayla Day Marie Bouzkova +320 Odds to Win Match -450 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +800 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 40.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.8

Kayla Day vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

Day is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 79-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-2, 2-6, 1-6, in the qualifying round at the China Open.

Bouzkova last played on October 1, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the China Open and was defeated 2-6, 6-7 by No. 73-ranked Yulia Putintseva.

Day has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

Day has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.6 games per match.

In her 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Bouzkova is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 51.3% of those games.

Bouzkova has averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.4% of those games.

Day and Bouzkova have met once dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Round of 64. Bouzkova won that matchup 7-6, 6-3.

Bouzkova and Day have squared off in two sets against on another, with Bouzkova taking two of them.

Bouzkova has defeated Day in 13 of 22 total games between them, good for a 59.1% win rate.

Day and Bouzkova have squared off one time, averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

